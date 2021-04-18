Saint John man in custody after Sunday morning standoff

A 50-year-old Saint John man has been taken into police custody, following a nearly 10 hour long standoff Sunday morning.

Saint John police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers received reports of a person with a weapon at a home on Ludlow Street West.

Police say following hours of negotiations, the Emergency Tactical Services Unit entered the home just before 11:30 a.m. and took a 50-year-old man into custody.

There is no word of charges at this time, as police continue to investigate.

Police say there were no injuries.