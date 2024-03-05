Saint John, N.B., lake closed for outdoor skating
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
After little more than a month of outdoor skating, a popular lake in Saint John, N.B., is closed for the season.
According to a Tuesday news release from the City of Saint John, the Lily Lake ice skating surface is now closed due to fluctuating temperatures and the impending arrival of spring.
“The City was happy to provide the ice surface for recreational use this season, and saw many people enjoy the space with family and friends,” the release reads.
Lily Lake officially opened for ice skating in late January.
