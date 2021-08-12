Saint John police arrest 21-year-old man for carrying pellet gun in King’s Square park
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was carrying a pellet gun that strongly resembled a handgun in a park on Wednesday night.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on August 11, officers from the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a man with a weapon at the King’s Square park.
Police say when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon numerous times before he complied.
According to police, it was discovered the handgun was a pellet gun but strongly resembled the sidearm that officers with the Saint John Police Force carry.
The man is facing weapons related charges and will appear in court on Thursday.
“Replica weapons are easily mistaken as real, and it is sometimes impossible to distinguish them from a real gun. If a citizen calls about a gun, officers will treat the firearm as real until it is determined not to be,” the Saint John Police Force said in a release.
“These types of incidents are not only dangerous to the community but can result in charges being laid as well.”
