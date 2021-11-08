Saint John police arrest man, 20, after woman stabbed

Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 20-year-old man after a woman was stabbed early Monday morning.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 3:53 a.m. on Nov., 8, officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the west side.

According to police, officers arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. The woman was transported to hospital, treated, and released.

Police say 20-year-old Cody Ferris was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Monday. Ferris is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.