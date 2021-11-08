Saint John police arrest man, 20, after woman stabbed
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 20-year-old man after a woman was stabbed early Monday morning.
Saint John Police Force says at approximately 3:53 a.m. on Nov., 8, officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the west side.
According to police, officers arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. The woman was transported to hospital, treated, and released.
Police say 20-year-old Cody Ferris was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Monday. Ferris is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
'Drive for five' complete for CBU men's soccer dynastyThe drive for five is complete at Cape Breton University. The Capers men's soccer team beat Saint Mary's 4-0 Sunday on home turf to cap their fifth consecutive AUS championship.
-
Transparency and connecting with Ottawa priorities for Gatineau Que.'s new mayorThe mayor-elect of Gatineau, Que. says she wants to make city hall more transparent for residents and connect in many ways with her counterpart on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River.
-
Can I still be an organ donor if I’ve had COVID-19?Regulations around organ donations are made at the provincial level, but generally, anyone can be a donor. Even so, there are screening procedures in place that are constantly being evaluated to ensure that the organ supply is as safe as possible, according to a transplant specialist at one of the largest transplant centres in the country.
-
Grouse Grind hike closed due to heavy snowMetro Vancouver's favourite difficult hike is closed due to heavy snow.
-
'Unprecedented demand' for school bus drivers causing delays in HRM and elsewhereYou can add school bus drivers to the growing list of professions that are struggling to find employees at the moment, with hundreds being sought in the Halifax area alone.
-
Liberal house leader dismisses idea of coalition with NDPThe Liberal house leader dismissed the idea of a potential Liberal-NDP coalition heading into the new parliamentary session.
-
Rubik's Cube creator in Ottawa, promoting creativity and imaginationThe Rubik’s Cube is a seemingly simple three-dimensional puzzle, but the near-endless amount of combinations has stumped the better part of the planet's population for nearly 50 years and its inventor says the secret to solving it is not as simple as it seems.
-
Central Saanich police seek information after man approaches, grabs teenPolice say the youth was able to break free of the man's grip and flee the area.
-
Sudbury cab driver shares his experience with racismA Sudbury cab driver is sharing his story after saying he was verbally assaulted and highly insulted after a passenger spit in his face.