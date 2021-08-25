Saint John police arrest man after finding drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police in Saint John found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday night.
Saint John Police Force says at approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 20, officers stopped a vehicle due to a non-functioning brake light on the west-side of the city.
According to police, officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia and forged documents inside the vehicle.
A 35-year-old man is scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date and has since been released from custody. He was also issued tickets under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act.
A 27-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested in relation to a warrant and breach of an undertaking but has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
