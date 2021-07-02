Saint John police arrest man in connection with 2016 homicide

Saint John police say a man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 homicide of Tammy Boratynec.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force says a man was taken into custody on the morning of July 2, in relation to the 2016 homicide.

On July 17, 2016, a woman’s body was discovered in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street in east Saint John, N.B.

Following the completion of an autopsy, the body was identified as 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec.

Police said the autopsy determined Boratynec’s death was a homicide but released no other details, including the cause of death.

A Facebook profile described Boratynec as a waitress who was originally from Saint Paul, Alta. The tenant who found her body in the backyard said she was also a resident of the building.

Saint John police say the man will remain in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.