Saint John police arrest man in connection with 2016 homicide
Saint John police say a man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 homicide of Tammy Boratynec.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force says a man was taken into custody on the morning of July 2, in relation to the 2016 homicide.
On July 17, 2016, a woman’s body was discovered in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street in east Saint John, N.B.
Following the completion of an autopsy, the body was identified as 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec.
Police said the autopsy determined Boratynec’s death was a homicide but released no other details, including the cause of death.
A Facebook profile described Boratynec as a waitress who was originally from Saint Paul, Alta. The tenant who found her body in the backyard said she was also a resident of the building.
Saint John police say the man will remain in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.