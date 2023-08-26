Saint John Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
The Saint John Police say they have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on Friday.
In an update to a news release on Saturday, police say they located and arrested 37-year-old Blake Smith in Saint John after requesting assistance from the public on Friday.
Smith is serving an aggregate sentence of approximately 11 years and seven months for convictions of:
- disguise with intent
- forcible confinement
- break enter and commit
- two counts of mischief in relation to other property
- three counts of possess/use/traffic stolen/forged/false credit card
- robbery with threats of violence
- unlawfully at large
- failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking
Police say Smith remains in custody.
