Saint John Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant


The Saint John Police are asking for the public's help in finding Blake Smith who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Saint John police Force)

The Saint John Police say they have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on Friday.

In an update to a news release on Saturday, police say they located and arrested 37-year-old Blake Smith in Saint John after requesting assistance from the public on Friday.

Smith is serving an aggregate sentence of approximately 11 years and seven months for convictions of:

  •  disguise with intent
  •  forcible confinement
  •  break enter and commit
  •  two counts of mischief in relation to other property
  •  three counts of possess/use/traffic stolen/forged/false credit card
  •  robbery with threats of violence
  •  unlawfully at large
  •  failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking

Police say Smith remains in custody.

