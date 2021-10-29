Saint John police arrest man, woman for attempted fraud

Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a man and woman, both from another province, after they allegedly attempted to make a large withdrawal of money using fraudulent documents Thursday.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a financial institution on the west side of Saint John, where it was reported that a man and a woman, had attempted to make a large withdrawal of money.

Later that afternoon at approximately 3:09 p.m., officers responded to a bank in uptown Saint John, where they located and arrested a man and a woman.

The 53-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from another province, remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday to answer to charges of attempted fraud and possession of another person’s identity without lawful excuse.

“The Saint John Police Force would like to thank the financial institution staff for their diligent work in preventing a large cash fraud from taking place,” says the release.