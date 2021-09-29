iHeartRadio

Saint John police arrest person in connection with death of two-year-old child

Officers with the Saint John Police Force Street Crime Unit, along with Kennebecasis Regional Forces and the Emergency Tactical Squad, say they seized what is believed to be a large quantity of crystal meth, cocaine, and prescription pills.

Saint John police say they have arrested a person in the death of a two-year-old child.

They say on Sept. 18, emergency crews responded to a call of a child not breathing at an address in uptown Saint John.

Police say the child was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, but died the next day.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old person was arrested in relation to the child's death.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

