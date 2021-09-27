Saint John police arrest youth for weapons offences, assaulting an officer
Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a boy following an incident in the city on Saturday evening.
Saint John Police Force says at approximately 6:31 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers received a call of a possible assault on the west side of the city.
According to police, a victim was chased and threatened by a group of teens. As officers approached the male youth, they discovered he had a weapon.
The boy, who police have not identified, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Police say the boy has been released on an undertaking with conditions pending his court appearance on Oct. 20.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
