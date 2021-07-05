iHeartRadio

Saint John Police charge suspect in relation to 2016 homicide

The Saint John Police Force has charged a 57-year-old man with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Saint John woman in 2016.

Mark Andrew Carty made a brief appearance in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on July 23.

Saint John police said in a news release that the charge against Carty stems from the investigation into the homicide of 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec, which occurred on July 17, 2016.

Police say Boratynec's body was discovered in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street in East Saint John.