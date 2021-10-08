Saint John police charge woman, 23, with breaking into home

Police in Saint John, N.B. have charged a 23-year-old woman in connection with a break and enter that occurred at a home in the city’s south end last month.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force says shortly before 8 a.m. on Sept. 8, officers responded to a residential break and enter on Wentworth Street.

According to police, the homeowner described items stolen from her residence. A short time later, officers responded to another call in uptown Saint John, and arrested a 23-year-old woman for a breach of court order.

Police say upon searching the woman, they located items believed to be stolen from the home on Wentworth Street, and arrested her for possession of stolen property.

The 23-year-old woman appeared in court on Sept. 9, to answer to a failure to comply with conditions on a judge’s release order and was released. She will reappear in court in April to answer to a charge of break and enter.