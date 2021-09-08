Saint John police charge woman, man in hit-and-run death of cyclist

A woman and a man have been charged in the death of a cyclist who was stuck and killed by a vehicle in Saint John, N.B. in May.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Shantel Raeburn and 45-year-old Shane James were charged in relation to a hit-and-run that caused the death of cyclist Philip MacMillan.

MacMillan, 62, was hit while cycling on Crown Street on the morning of May 28. He died in hospital on June 3.

The day after the hit and run, Saint John Police Force says an officer on patrol located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Raeburn is facing charges of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death and attempting to obstruct justice. James is charged with attempting to obstruct justice.

Neither Raeburn or James entered a plea on Wednesday and are both scheduled to return to court on Oct. 1.