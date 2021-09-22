Saint John police clear scene after school evacuated for ‘potential threat’

Police in Saint John have cleared the scene at a French school that was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a ‘potential threat’.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to a threat made at the Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain in the Millidgeville neighbourhood.

Police, along with officials from Franchophone South School District, began the process of evacuating the school and the other amenities housed within that building on Ragged Point Road.

The entire building was evacuated while police and staff canvassed the area for any threat, before clearing the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Police say they are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.