Saint John Police Force investigates early-morning shooting
A 26-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning shooting in Saint John.
At about 3:44 a.m. on Wednesday, the Saint John Police Force responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the area of Cedar Grove Crescent.
“Within minutes, police arrived in the area and located a 26-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting,” said a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.
The man was transported to hospital and police say he remains in serious condition.
No arrests have been made at this time and there is not description of the suspect at this time, but police believe the parties involved are known to each other.
Cedar Grove Crescent between First Street and Parks Street is currently closed.
Anyone with information, or has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
