Saint John Police Force seeks witness to assault
The Saint John Police Force is looking to speak to a witness of an assault that happened in the city on Saturday.
Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman in a parking lot on Consumers Drive.
Upon arrival, police say officers arrested a 25-year-old man for assault and uttering threats.
The victim, a 24-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
“It was alleged that two independent witnesses intervened and came to the assistance of the victim. One witness remained at scene, but the other left before police could identify him,” says Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca in a news release Monday.
The Saint John Police Force is looking to speak to that unknown witness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
