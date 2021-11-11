iHeartRadio

Saint John police give all-clear after suspicious package reported at Canaport

Saint John police responded to a report of a suspicious package late Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Canaport East Terminal on Bayside Drive around 5 p.m.

The municipal fire department was brought in to assist.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

The scene was cleared by 8:45 with no further details released by police.

