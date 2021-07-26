Saint John police instructed not to wear 'thin blue line' patch after controversy online

Police officers in Saint John, N.B. have reportedly been ordered to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on their uniforms after some controversy online.

Residents posted photos to Twitter of some Saint John police officers wearing the patches earlier this month during a protest.

Why are @saintjohnpolice officers wearing ‘thin blue line’ patches when police forces across Canada have banned them, including RCMP, Toronto Police Service TPS, and Ontario Provincial Police OPP??!@cityofsaintjohn??? #nbpoli https://t.co/S9wplG8hZn pic.twitter.com/txCiJPSOjW

Many believe the patch shows an 'us-versus-them' attitude, while others believe wearing the patch signifies solidarity between officers.

"There is pretty widespread consideration across the country and in the policing community that these were not appropriate symbols for conversations around repairing community relationships between the public and police," said Saint John Coun. David Hickey.

For its part, the Saint John Police Force says the patch is not part of the uniform, and members are not authorized to wear it.

SJPF has uniform standards that only allow issued items on the uniform. The Thin Blue Line patch is not issued by the SJPF thus is not part of our uniform and not authorized to wear. Uniform standards have been reiterated with members and compliance to the standards are expected.