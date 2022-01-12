Saint John police investigate a suspicious fire in city’s south end

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a suspicious fire in the city’s south end.

Police and fire crews responded to a structure fire on St. James Street, near Charlotte Street, Tuesday evening.

According to police, the Saint John Fire Department extinguished the fire and the building sustained significant damage.

Police say a fire investigator and the Saint John Police Force Forensic Identification Unit examined the scene.

“The cause of the fire appears suspicious and remains under joint investigation,” said a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.