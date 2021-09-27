Saint John police investigate break-in at business

Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating after a business was broken into and items were allegedly stolen on Thursday night.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 11:27 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 4000-block of Loch Lomond Road.

Police say that a vehicle pulled into the business at approximately 11:25 p.m. and gained entrance. Once in the building, police say two suspects grabbed a quantity of items and fled the scene.

Saint John Police has released photographs of suspects and a suspect vehicle, and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.