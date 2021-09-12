Saint John police investigate collision between motorcycle and bus

Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating a collision involving a Saint John transit bus and motorcycle that sent the driver of the motorcycle to hospital on Saturday evening.

Saint John Police say at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded a collision involving a Saint John Transit bus and a motorcycle on McDonald Street in East Saint John.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Regional Hospital by ambulance and there is no update on their condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing as officers continue to speak with witnesses and gather evidence as the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Any residents, businesses, or drivers who may have witnessed the collision or have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, are asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.