Saint John Police investigate hate-motivated incident during online conference
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Saint John Police is investigating a report of a hate-motivated incident that occurred during an online Zoom meeting with a local organization.
On Sunday, police say the organization hosted a virtual conference, via Zoom, with member of the Muslim community. It is said during the meeting, some individuals interrupted with racist comments and obscene material.
"Hate motivated crime will not be tolerated in Saint John. Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community," says Saint John Police, in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers.
