Saint John police investigate hit and run involving cyclist struck by vehicle

Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating a suspected hit and run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on May 28, the Saint John Police Force was called to the area of Crown and Broad Streets in uptown Saint John, where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the man riding the bicycle has been transported to the Regional Hospital with injuries.

The vehicle involved fled the scene and officers are looking to speak with anyone that may have been in the area, witnessed anything, or have any video surveillance cameras that are near the Broad Street and Crown Street area.

Police describe the vehicle that fled as light in colour, with possible damage to the front end and/or passenger side area.

In a news release, police say they “strongly encourage the operator and or occupants of the involved vehicle to contact the Major Crime unit of the Saint John Police force immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing.