Saint John Police investigate possible link between missing person and human remains

The Saint John Police Force says there’s been an additional discovery of what it believes are human remains in a remote area of the city’s east end.

Police say a hiker discovered what they thought were human skeletal remains just after 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Lakewood Heights.

The remains were later confirmed to be human by Forensic Identification Services. The remote area was secured and an extensive search was conducted over the weekend.

“During the search, more evidence was located that police believe were human skeletal remains,” said Saint John Police Force Staff Sergeant Sean Rocca. “This particular area was very densely wooded so there was no specific trails where the remains were located and it was just west of an ATV trail.”

Rocca said an examination of dental records was being conducted Monday afternoon in hopes of identification.

“The remains have not been identified,” said Rocca. “But what I can say is that this general area was subject of a number of searches in 2021 related to the Kyle Leblanc missing person investigation.”

Leblanc was last seen in the Loch Lomond Road area of Saint John at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020.

Rocca said the Saint John Police Force had been in contact with Leblanc’s family to update on them on this part of the investigation.