Saint John Police investigate shooting on Guilford Street
Police in Saint John, N.B., are searching for witnesses, video footage and information in connection with a shooting investigation.
Police say they responded to a report of a shot fired into a building on the 100 block of Guilford Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a Saturday news release, a window was damaged but none of the several occupants of the building were injured.
Police say an officer on patrol in the area found and stopped a suspect on Guilford Street near Ludlow Street.
After stopping the vehicle, police say the occupants were arrested.
In the vehicle, police say they found two pellet guns, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, and a controlled substance police believe to be crystal methamphetamine.
Police arrested two adult men, aged 25 and 48, as well as a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old youth on weapon, drug, and mischief-related offences.
All the accused were released from custody on undertakings with conditions, which include returning to court at a later date.
Police are seeking witnesses, or anyone in the area that has footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked by call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.