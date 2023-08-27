Saint John Police investigate shooting on Guilford Street

Police in Saint John, N.B., are searching for witnesses, video footage and information in connection with a shooting investigation.

Police say they responded to a report of a shot fired into a building on the 100 block of Guilford Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a Saturday news release, a window was damaged but none of the several occupants of the building were injured.

Police say an officer on patrol in the area found and stopped a suspect on Guilford Street near Ludlow Street.

After stopping the vehicle, police say the occupants were arrested.

In the vehicle, police say they found two pellet guns, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, and a controlled substance police believe to be crystal methamphetamine.

Police arrested two adult men, aged 25 and 48, as well as a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old youth on weapon, drug, and mischief-related offences.

All the accused were released from custody on undertakings with conditions, which include returning to court at a later date.

Police are seeking witnesses, or anyone in the area that has footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked by call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

