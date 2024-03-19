Saint John police investigate uptown stabbing

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a stabbing in the uptown area that hospitalized a man on Monday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the Union and Waterloo streets around 3:14 p.m. They found a 43-year-old man suffering from serious injuries who was taken to hospital and was later released.

Police believe the alleged stabbing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.