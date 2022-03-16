Saint John police investigate Wednesday morning structure fire

First responders in Saint John are investigating a structure fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police say emergency crews responded to the area of Taylor Avenue where a building under construction caught fire.

According to police, the structure suffered a significant amount of damage however, no injuries have been reported.

A joint investigation has been launched by the Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit and the Saint John Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.