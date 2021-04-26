Saint John police investigating after man admitted to hospital with gunshot wound

Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating after a man was admitted to hospital with what police are calling a minor gunshot wound.

Police say members of the Saint John Police Force's Patrol Division were called to the Saint John Regional Hospital "over the weekend" after receiving reports of a man admitted to the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

The Major Crime Unit also responded to the hospital.

Police are not releasing any further details about the incident, which remains under investigation.