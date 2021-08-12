Saint John police investigating after two dogs struck and killed by vehicle
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating after two dogs were struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Just after 8:45 p.m. on August 11, officers from the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a traffic accident on Douglas Avenue.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found that two dogs had been hit and killed by a vehicle. The owner of the dogs was shaken up but was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who was in the Douglas Avenue area at the time of the incident, and has dashcam footage or can provide information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
