Saint John police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman

Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

The causes of their deaths, which police are calling “sudden,” are under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

Police say investigators remain on scene Monday afternoon.

The Major Crime Unit, forensics team and the coroner’s office are all assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.