Saint John Police investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide

Saint John Police are investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.

Breau was given first aid on scene, before being transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers are canvassing the areas of Charles Street, Garden Street, Hazen Street and Coburg Street. Traffic is expected to be diverted while police attend the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has cellphone photographs or video, dash-cam footage, or video surveillance between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday is asked to contact Saint John Police at 506-648-3333.