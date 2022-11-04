Saint John Police make arrest in break-and-enter case

A 19-year-old woman is facing break-and-enter charges in Saint John.

On Thursday around 9:50 a.m., members of the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a home on Germain Street South.

According to police, the caller said that upon returning home, they found a woman inside their apartment. The suspect fled on foot and the caller provided a description to officers.

Then at 10:36 a.m., as officers were searching for the suspect, a second caller, who was watching video surveillance footage of their apartment, reported that a woman was inside their apartment located in the same building as the first caller.

Police say the suspect was later located in the area of Canterbury and Duke Street where she was arrested for the break and enters. Through the course of her arrest, police say they found stolen items from the second break-and-enter.

According to police, the 19-year-old woman initially gave police a fake name but was later found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. She was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in court Friday.