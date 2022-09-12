Saint John police officer struck by side mirror while pursuing suspects

Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the theft of two new, high-value bicycles from a local business.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a break and enter at a business on Thorne Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the building was broken into and two new, high-value bicycles were stolen.

After establishing a perimeter around the building and calling in the K9 unit to search for the suspects, police say an officer observed a parked car with its engine running on Crown Street. As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, police say the driver accelerated the vehicle in the direction of the officer. Police say the driver failed to stop and the officer was struck by the vehicle’s side-view mirror. The officer was not injured.

Police say they pursued the vehicle – a 2013 red Ford Focus with New Brunswick licence plate JEX-603 -- east on Highway 1. They ended the pursuit near the Fox Farm Road Exit.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near the Kingston Peninsula, where police say the driver also failed to stop for officers.

Saint John police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle and the stolen bicycles, described as a black and chrome Norco Optic C AXS M29 and a green and copper Norco Shore A Park M27.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.