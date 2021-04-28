Saint John Police receive complaint of impersonation of a police officer

Saint John Police is investigating a complaint that someone was impersonating a police officer on Tuesday.

Officers say a motorist was stopped in the city's north end by a driver operating what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle stated they were a police officer.

According to police, the motorist did not believe the individual and contacted the Saint John Police Force.

The driver was not injured and police say they did not initiate a traffic stop in the area at the time the complaint was reported.

The incident remains under investigation.