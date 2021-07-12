Saint John police release photos of attempted car jacking suspect

Police in Saint John, N.B. are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted car jacking in the city last month.

Saint John Police Force say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 29, an elderly woman said she was parking her vehicle when a man with a weapon leaned into her vehicle and attempted to take possession of it.

Police say the woman refused and made her way into a nearby store where she alerted security and officers arrived on scene. Police say the woman suffered no injuries.

Police have released a pair of surveillance photos of the suspect, in hope that someone will provide them with information.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10, 150 pounds, between 25-30 years of age, Police say he was wearing a black ball cap, t-shirt, mask and reflective sunglasses at the time of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.