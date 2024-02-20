Saint John police request public's assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jacob Moore
The Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.
The warrant was issued Monday, police say, because Mason breached conditions of a statutory release. Mason was living “in the community,” police say.
Police describe him as five-feet-nine-inches tall, with hazel eyes and a tattoo covering the front of his neck.
Police say Mason is serving a sentence — two months, one month, six days — for:
- six counts of substance possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing property obtained by crime under $5000
- possessing property obtained by crime over $5000
- two counts of assault with the intentional use of force
- failure to appear in court
- failure to comply with a probation order
- escaping or being at large without excuse
Police warn people not to approach the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
