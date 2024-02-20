Saint John police request public's assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrant

The Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant was issued Monday, police say, because Mason breached conditions of a statutory release. Mason was living “in the community,” police say.

Police describe him as five-feet-nine-inches tall, with hazel eyes and a tattoo covering the front of his neck.

Police say Mason is serving a sentence — two months, one month, six days — for:

six counts of substance possession for the purpose of trafficking

possessing property obtained by crime under $5000

possessing property obtained by crime over $5000

two counts of assault with the intentional use of force

failure to appear in court

failure to comply with a probation order

escaping or being at large without excuse

Police warn people not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

