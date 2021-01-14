Police in Saint John, N.B. are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an inmate who is missing from a correctional facility in the city.

Police say 29-year-old Kyle MaGuire failed to report to Parrtown Community Correctional Facility on Friday and is “unlawfully at large.”

MaGuire is serving a 45-month sentence for two counts of armed robbery and disguise with intent.

Police describe MaGuire as 6’2’’, 231 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has any information on MaGuire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

Looking for assistance to locate Kyle MaGuire. 29-year old failed to report to Parrtown on Jan-8/21. Serving a 45-month sentence for 2 counts of armed robbery and disguise with intent. If you have seen him, please contact SJPF at 648-3333. pic.twitter.com/pv0GTsri5w