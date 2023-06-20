Saint John Police search for man on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police are asking for help from the public to find a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say a warrant for 31-year-old Shane Robinson was issued on Friday.

Robinson was living in a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

He is serving 12 years and five months on charges of:

five counts of armed robbery

fraud under $5,000

assault with a weapon

disguise with intent

robbery with violence

escape or being at large without excuse

Robinson is described as five-foot eight-inches and 155 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police also say he has a tattoo of a star on his neck and a deck of cards with a money sign on his left forearm.

Police are warning the public not to approach Robinson and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

