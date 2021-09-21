Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Saint John Police Force says, at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers were notified that 34-year-old Travis Stevens failed to abide by his statutory release conditions.
Police say Stevens failed to meet his mandatory curfew. He is serving a 25-month sentence for armed robbery, possession of property obtained through crime and theft under $5,000.
Police describe Stevens as five-foot-seven-inches tall, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.
