Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

Saint John Police Force says, at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers were notified that 34-year-old Travis Stevens failed to abide by his statutory release conditions.

Police say Stevens failed to meet his mandatory curfew. He is serving a 25-month sentence for armed robbery, possession of property obtained through crime and theft under $5,000.

Police describe Stevens as five-foot-seven-inches tall, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.