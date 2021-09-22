Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

Saint John Police Force says, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were notified that 32-year-old Winston Saulis failed to abide by his statutory release conditions.

According to police, Saulis failed to return to his designated residence, Community Correctional Centre, where he is serving a 52-month sentence for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Police believe Saulis may be in the area of Kingsclear, N.B.

Police describe Saulis as five-foot-six-inches tall, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Saulis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.