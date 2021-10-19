Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

On Oct. 18, the Saint John Police Force was notified that a warrant of apprehension and suspension had been issued for 28-year-old Joshua Dougherty.

Police describe Dougherty as five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and a shaved head, but his hair is brown when grown out.

Police say Dougherty is serving a sentence of four years, nine months, and 21 days for robbery with threats of violence, disguise with intent, attempted robbery, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Joshua Dougherty, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.