Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public's help in locating a 47-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Joseph Paul was released from Dorchester Penitentiary on Wednesday. Police say he failed to report to Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John and a warrant was issued for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Paul is described as approximately five-foot-seven feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Saint John Police Force says Paul is serving an aggregate sentence of three years, three months and 27 days for the following:

assault – intentional use of force

assault of a weapon

break-and-enter with intent

theft under $1,000

robbery – all others

failure to comply with a probation order

escape or being at large without excuse

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).