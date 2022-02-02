Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Fabian Cromwell's arrest on Friday. He is facing several charges, including:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

flight from a peace officer

mischief

violation of a release order

Police have been searching for Cromwell for over a week after answering a call regarding an assault in progress.

Around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 24, police responded to the area of Pokiok Road after receiving reports a man had assaulted a woman.

Police say the man fled the area in a truck prior to their arrival, however officers located the injured woman, along with several witnesses.

Police confirm the woman is known to Cromwell. She was transported to hospital and later released.

Cromwell is described as five-foot-six inches tall, 230 pounds, with a muscular build. According to police, his last known location was Memramcook, N.B.

Anyone who locates Cromwell or his 2014 blue Dodge Ram, with a New Brunswick licence plate of CSJ-184, is asked to contact police.

Police are also asking the public not to approach the accused.

Anyone with information about Cromwell's whereabouts should call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-506-648-3333.