Saint John police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to woman walking dog

Police in Saint John, N.B. are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed an indecent act on Wednesday at a trail in the city.

At approximately 12:04 p.m. on August 18, Saint John Police Force responded to a call of an indecent act in the Ocean Westway area.

Police say a woman was walking her dog onto the Spruce Lake trail off Ocean Westway, when she was confronted by a man who exposed himself.

According to police, the male suspect was believed to be driving a navy-blue extended cab Dodge Ram with a silver bumper, that travelled westbound along Ocean Westway and parked on the side of the highway facing westbound.

Police describe the man as 35 to 40 years old, with a brown beard, wearing a hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.