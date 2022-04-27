Missing Saint John teen found safe: police

Police in Saint John, N.B. say a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday had been found safe Wednesday night.

Police said he was located around 6:15 p.m. and treated by paramedics before being returned home to his family.

Search crews had been canvassing the area around Samuel de Champlain School on Ragged Point Road, where the teenager had last been seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police had said they received several possible sightings of someone matching his description in the area of Board Head Nature Preserve on Monday around 9 p.m. as well as in the area of Ragged Point Road Tuesday around 9 a.m.

“We are grateful to all our citizens for their genuine concern and to those who provided information that assisted us in the safe return of this young man to his family,” said Chief R.M. Bruce in a news release.