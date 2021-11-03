Saint John police search for 'unlawfully at large' man

Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is unlawfully at large after failing to return to his assigned residence for curfew.

On Nov. 2 at approximately 9 p.m., the Saint John Police Force was notified that 38-year-old Zachary Manuel had failed to abide by his statutory release conditions.

Police describe Manuel as five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head, and is known to wear a black baseball cap and black leather vest.

Police say Manuel is serving a 25-month sentence for several charges including possession of property obtained by crime, assault with a weapon, prohibited driving and twice violating his probation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Zachary Manuel, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.