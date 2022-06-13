Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jared Noiles was issued on June 2.

He is serving three-years, 10 months and 15 days for:

two counts of armed robbery

disguise with intent

theft under $5,000

two counts of failure to attend court

being unlawfully at large

Noiles is described as about six-feet-tall and 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has the following tattoos

"NOILES" on his right forearm

"FAMILY IS ALL" on his neck

"ANITA 1945-2014" on his left forearm

"FOUR LEAF CLOVER" on his right hand

Anyone with information on Noiles' whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.