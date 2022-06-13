Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Saint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Police say an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jared Noiles was issued on June 2.
He is serving three-years, 10 months and 15 days for:
- two counts of armed robbery
- disguise with intent
- theft under $5,000
- two counts of failure to attend court
- being unlawfully at large
Noiles is described as about six-feet-tall and 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He has the following tattoos
- "NOILES" on his right forearm
- "FAMILY IS ALL" on his neck
- "ANITA 1945-2014" on his left forearm
- "FOUR LEAF CLOVER" on his right hand
Anyone with information on Noiles' whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
