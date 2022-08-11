iHeartRadio

Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

An arrest warrant for 34-year-old William Hayward was issued on Aug. 10, 2022. (Saint John Police Force)

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for the arrest of 34-year-old William Hayward, who is accused of breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

The Saint John Police Force says Hayward had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.

Hayward is serving a two-year sentence for robbery, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and two counts for offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He is described as five-foot-nine and 230 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Hayward also has numerous tattoos:

  • an eye on his left thigh
  • a cross and skull on his left leg
  • neck tattoos, including the word “GREED”
  • “HAYWARD” on his back
  • an AK-47 on his right leg
  • skulls, flames and tribal tattoos on his left arm
  • “KARMA” on his abdomen
  • a Chinese symbol on his right forearm
  • a dragon and tribal tattoos on his right thigh
  • dragons and demons on his right arm

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

