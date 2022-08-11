Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for the arrest of 34-year-old William Hayward, who is accused of breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

The Saint John Police Force says Hayward had been living at a community correctional centre in the city.

Hayward is serving a two-year sentence for robbery, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and two counts for offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He is described as five-foot-nine and 230 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Hayward also has numerous tattoos:

an eye on his left thigh

a cross and skull on his left leg

neck tattoos, including the word “GREED”

“HAYWARD” on his back

an AK-47 on his right leg

skulls, flames and tribal tattoos on his left arm

“KARMA” on his abdomen

a Chinese symbol on his right forearm

a dragon and tribal tattoos on his right thigh

dragons and demons on his right arm

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.