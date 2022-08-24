Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Saint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Police say an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Michael Deveau was issued last Friday.
Deveau was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.
He is serving a sentence of four years, eight months and 29 days for:
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- flight causing bodily harm
- motor vehicle theft
- theft under $5,000 (two counts)
- possession of property obtained by crime
- accessory after the fact
- fail to attend court
- possession of a controlled substance
- unlawfully at large
- obstructing a peace officer
Police describe Deveau as five-foot-ten inches tall and 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He also has several tattoos, including a money sign, “soldier” written on his right forearm and “Tomisina” on his left forearm.
Anyone with information on Deveau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
