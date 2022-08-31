Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saint John police are searching for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Darren Hersey was issued on Tuesday.

Hersey was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

He is serving a sentence of three years for robbery.

Hersey is described as five-foot-nine and 187 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, a dark hat and a red “Crooks” long sleeve shirt. Police say Hersey has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information on Hersey's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.